Seniors Lead Way on Their Special Night in Carpinteria

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria turned up the intensity late in the second quarter against visiting Malibu and kept it going for the remainder of the game for a 58-44 boys basketball win in the Citrus Coast League on Friday.

Down 27-15, the Warriors outscored Malibu 22-3 from the three-minute mark of the second quarter to the end of the third.

Seniors Chris Ramirez, Noah Nuño and Ian Reed provided the spark on senior night.

"They decided they weren't going to lose," said coach Corey Adam.

Nuño led the Warriors with 22 points and Ramirez added 18.

"The two senior guards showed up and played great team basketball on senior night, said Adam

Carpinteria impoves to 6-3 in league and plays at Fillmore on Monday.