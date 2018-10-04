Friday, October 5 , 2018, 10:32 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
Seniors Spark Santa Barbara Sweep Against Cabrillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | October 4, 2018

Santa Barbara High got over the .500 mark in Channel League with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over Cabrillo on Senior Night.

The Dons are 5-4 with one match remaining against Dos Pueblos.

Eight seniors were honored, and they contributed to the victory.

Setters Ellie Chenoweth had 22 assists and two aces, while Devan Randolph had 10 assists with four digs.

Outside hitter Talia Medel had 10 kills, five aces and six digs. Sky Mainz was the dig leader  with 13 digs. Middle blocker Georgia Brace had eight aces, five kills and one block. Taylor Robertson sparked the serve receive with 21 perfect receptions, six digs and a kill, and opposite Avalon Gagnon had six kills and thre digs.

Chloe Mauceri, who has been out due to an injury, cheered on her fellow senior teammates.

"We want to thank all the seniors for their hard work and dedication to the Santa Barbara Dons volleyball program," coach Ariana Garner said. "We will miss each and everyone one and wish them all the best.

"As we head into our final match of league play, it is important to fine-tune our skills these next practice as a win will put us into the post season."
 

