Senor Health Expo Marking Its 18th Year

By Karen Ortiz for Lompoc Senior Health Expo | April 9, 2018 | 2:35 p.m.

The Lompoc Senior Health Expo will return for its 18th year, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, May 18, at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Attended by hundreds of seniors each year, the free event is open to seniors and their caregivers.

Dozens of agencies, organizations and businesses will be on hand to provide health resources, information and activities specifically geared toward the older population.

This year’s Expo will feature cholesterol and blood-sugar checks (fasting required); blood pressure assessments; skin cancer screening; vision tests and bone density evaluations.

Seniors can also partake in cooking demonstrations, a barbecue lunch and have the chance to win door prizes.

Information booths will provide community resources and information on such topics as Medicare; fraud and scams; fall prevention; Alzheimer's disease and dementia; diabetes and advance directives.

Promotores de Salud will be giving tours of the Expo to Spanish speakers, and Lompoc’s COLT bus service will offer free transportation from a variety of Lompoc locations.

For the bus schedule and more information, visit www.centralcoastseniors.org or call 875-8098.  

Event sponsors include the Area Agency on Aging, Assisted, Dignity Health, Lompoc Parks & Recreation, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Meridian at Lompoc, Sansum Clinic, and Santa Barbara County Promotores Network.

— Karen Ortiz for Lompoc Senior Health Expo.

 

