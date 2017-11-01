Sentencing Again Delayed For Lompoc Man Convicted Of Killing Brother

A Lompoc man convicted of killing his brother in 2016 after watching graphic violent videos will have to wait another month for his sentencing.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday agreed to postpone sentencing for Arturo Herrera, 32, until Dec. 6, saying he would not grant further delays.

In September, a jury of seven men and five women found Herrera guilty of bludgeoning his sleeping younger brother Enrique Herrera, 28, in the home they lived in with their mother on a ranch west of Lompoc on July 4, 2016.

The prosecution, led by Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens, argued the killing came after Arturo Herrera spent the night watching graphic videos and that the brothers, both of whom served in the U.S. Marine Corps, had a bad relationship.

The weapon used in the brutal attack was never found despite extensive searches.

The defense contended someone else committed the killing.

The additional time before sentencing will allow the Probation Department to prepare a sentencing report.

Additionally, Herrera’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sydney Bennett, said she needed time to prepare her motion seeking a new trial.

Herrera faces a sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.