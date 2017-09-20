Sentencing Delayed For Lompoc Man Convicted of Killing His Brother

A Lompoc man convicted of killing his brother will return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Nov. 1.

Defense attorney Sydney Bennett, who represents Arturo Herrera, said she planned to file motions and agreed to delay the previously planned Oct. 11 sentencing date.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen set Nov. 1 to hear motions and said a sentencing date will be set then.

Herrera agreed to waive time for sentencing through the end of 2017.

Last week, a jury of seven men and five women found Herrera guilty of bludgeoning his sleeping younger brother Enrique Herrera, 28, in the home they lived in with their mother west of Lompoc on July 4, 2016.

The prosecution argued the killing came after Herrera spent the night watching graphic videos and that the brothers, both of whom had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, had a bad relationship.

The defense is expected to file at least one motion, likely seeking a new trial.

Herrera faces a sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.