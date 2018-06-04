Sentencing Delayed For Orcutt Man Convicted of Child Molestation

The sentencing hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for an Orcutt man convicted of molesting a young female relative has been delayed.

Judge John McGregor granted the postponement Thursday morning for Hans Jorgen Kardel, 85.

Kardel had been charged with multiple felony counts, including sexual penetration, aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious acts with a child, in addition to attempting to dissuade a victim.

He was convicted of multiple counts of child molestation, however, jurors deadlocked on two counts.

Kardel's defense attorney, Catherine Swysen, said she filed the motion to delay sentencing to allow Kardel time to seek new counsel.

On Thursday morning, McGregor granted the delay and scheduled sentencing for April 26.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede said a decision is pending whether to try Kardel again for the charges where jurors deadlocked.

The defendant, a former businessman, has been active in a Santa Maria Valley church and a community philanthropist.

He had been out on bail during the trial and was immediately taken into custody after the jury’s verdicts were revealed in March.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .