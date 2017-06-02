Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Sentencing Delayed For Santa Maria Man Convicted Of Mother’s Murder

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2017 | 4:30 p.m.

The sentencing for a Santa Maria man convicted of killing his mother and dumping her body in Orange County was delayed Friday until Aug. 18, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

In March, Gabriel Espinoza, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Emma Posadas-Espinoza, 58, of Lompoc.

After his conviction, the District Attorney’s Office said Espinoza faced a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The new sentencing hearing will occur more than three years after her body was found in La Habra behind a carport in a residential area. 

An Orange County Superior Court jury reached its verdict on the primary charge, but jurors did not find the special allegation claiming the crime was committed for financial gain to be true.

Espinoza was represented by the attorney Frederick Fascenelli. Senior Deputy District Attorney Troy Pino prosecuted the case.

The victim died of asphyxiation due to severe chest compression, the District Attorney’s Office said. 

Law enforcement officers contend Espinoza moved his mother’s body to her car and drove south to La Habra on July 18, 2014. Three days later, a passerby found the remains and alerted police. 

The woman’s missing car was found later parked on a Santa Maria street.

Testimony during the trial revealed the victim's blood was found in the trunk of her car, and the defendant's DNA was detected in the vehicle although he denied driving it. 

Investigators from La Habra police identified the victim’s son as a suspect and arrested him in December 2014.

Since her body was found in Orange County, the trial occurred there.

The defendant has remained in custody of the Orange County Jail since his arrest.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

