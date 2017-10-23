Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Makes Santa Barbara Debut

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents pianist Seong-Jin Cho making his Santa Barbara recital debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara.

Ticket holders can arrive an hour early for a party with complimentary tastings of local Casa Dumetz Wines and cheese platters from C’est Cheese outside Hahn Hall.

There are currently no tickets available for this event. Interested patrons are advised to contact the A&L ticket office for possible openings.



Piano star Seong-Jin Cho attracted worldwide attention in 2015 when he won the International Chopin Piano Competition, one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world.

In his native South Korea, his concerts sell out in minutes and his multi-platinum album was the top-selling classical music release in a decade.

Cho’s expanding career now brings him to the U.S., where he recently made several high-profile recital debuts, notably in a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall.



The Hahn Hall program is expected to include Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in C Minor, op. 13 (“Pathétique”) and Sonata No. 30 in E Major, op. 109; Debussy: La plus que lente, L. 121 and L’Isle Joyeuse, L. 106; and Chopin: 4 Ballades.

Born in 1994 in Seoul,, South Korea, Cho started studying the piano at age 6 and gave his first public recital five years later. In 2008, at 14, he won first prize at the sixth Moscow International Frederick Chopin Competition.

In 2009, he won the first prize at the seventh Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in Japan, becoming the youngest winner in its history.

He had won third prize at the Tchaikovsky competition at age 17, four years before winning First Prize at the Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw.



Cho has performed with major world orchestras including the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.



Recent engagements include concerts with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Esa-Pekka Salonen, St. Petersburg Philharmonic and Yuri Temirkanov, Accademia Santa Cecilia di Roma and Valery Gergiev, Russian National Orchestra and Mikhail Pletnev.



Cho's performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Tickets are $40 for the general public; $9 for UCSB students with valid student ID. A Hahn Hall facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.



The Up Close & Musical series sponsor is Dr. Bob Weinman. Wine sponsor is Casa Dumetz Wines.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.