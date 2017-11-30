Separate Juries To Decide Fates of Men Charged With Killing Marilyn Pharis

Separate juries will hear the evidence and consider the fates of two men charged with a brutal attack that led to a Santa Maria woman’s death in 2015, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor ruled Thursday.

Defendants Victor A. Ramirez Martinez, 31, and Jose Villagomez, 23, appeared in court Thursday for the brief hearing.

The two men have been charged in connection with the violent attack on Air Force veteran Marilyn Pharis, 64, in her residence on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015. She died eight days later at the hospital.

They will be tried for first-degree murder, plus numerous special circumstances.

Martinez will face an additional special circumstance for torture and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, identified as a hammer.

Attorney Michael Scott, who represents Villagomez, filed a motion seeking to severe the cases to hold separate trials, suggesting different juries as another option.

Martinez’s defense attorney, Lori Pedego, agreed.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen opposed holding two trials, but agreed to separate juries, explaining outside the courtroom it would allow witnesses to testify one time.

Saying he had read pleadings submitted by the attorneys on both sides, McGregor denied the motion for separate trials.

“The motion for dual juries is granted,” the judge added.

Separate juries were used in the trial of two Santa Ynez Valley women charged with the death of a Solvang ALS patient in 2013.

During that trial, both juries heard testimony from many of the witnesses. However, for some witnesses, only one jury heard evidence while the other panel remained out of the courtroom.

The panels returned separate verdicts against the women accused of conspiring to kill Heidi Good on March 25, 2013.

Selection of the separate juries of 12 people, along with four alternates for each panel, began in November 2015, with the verdicts returned in February 2016.

After the end of the trial that lasted more than three months, the jury said they could not come to a unanimous agreement on the manslaughter charge after first determining Marjorie Good was not guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the death of her daughter.

A judge declared a mistrial and the prosecution team declined to try the elderly woman again.

A different jury found defendant Wanda Nelson, Heidi Good’s daytime caretaker, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. but an appellate court recently overturned the conviction, saying the evidence did not prove that the woman criminally negligent for the death.

Pedego served as Nelson’s attorney during the trial.

Also on Thursday, the judge kept the trial date of Feb. 5, with Martinez, Villagomez and attorneys to return Jan. 25 for trial confirmation and Dec. 21 for another status hearing.

The trial date is somewhat uncertain because both defense attorneys have a different homicide case set to begin in late January in another courtroom.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.