Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:25 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Separate Juries To Decide Fates of Men Charged With Killing Marilyn Pharis

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 30, 2017 | 1:26 p.m.

Separate juries will hear the evidence and consider the fates of two men charged with a brutal attack that led to a Santa Maria woman’s death in 2015, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor ruled Thursday.

Defendants Victor A. Ramirez Martinez, 31, and Jose Villagomez, 23, appeared in court Thursday for the brief hearing.

The two men have been charged in connection with the violent attack on Air Force veteran Marilyn Pharis, 64, in her residence on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015. She died eight days later at the hospital. 

They will be tried for first-degree murder, plus numerous special circumstances.

Martinez will face an additional special circumstance for torture and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, identified as a hammer.

Attorney Michael Scott, who represents Villagomez, filed a motion seeking to severe the cases to hold separate trials, suggesting different juries as another option.

Martinez’s defense attorney, Lori Pedego, agreed.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen opposed holding two trials, but agreed to separate juries, explaining outside the courtroom it would allow witnesses to testify one time.

Saying he had read pleadings submitted by the attorneys on both sides, McGregor denied the motion for separate trials.

“The motion for dual juries is granted,” the judge added.

Separate juries were used in the trial of two Santa Ynez Valley women charged with the death of a Solvang ALS patient in 2013. 

During that trial, both juries heard testimony from many of the witnesses. However, for some witnesses, only one jury heard evidence while the other panel remained out of the courtroom.

The panels returned separate verdicts against the women accused of conspiring to kill Heidi Good on March 25, 2013. 

Selection of the separate juries of 12 people, along with four alternates for each panel, began in November 2015, with the verdicts returned in February 2016.

After the end of the trial that lasted more than three months, the jury said they could not come to a unanimous agreement on the manslaughter charge after first determining Marjorie Good was not guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the death of her daughter.

A judge declared a mistrial and the prosecution team declined to try the elderly woman again.

A different jury found defendant Wanda Nelson, Heidi Good’s daytime caretaker, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. but an appellate court recently overturned the conviction, saying the evidence did not prove that the woman criminally negligent for the death.

Pedego served as Nelson’s attorney during the trial.

Also on Thursday, the judge kept the trial date of Feb. 5, with Martinez, Villagomez and attorneys to return Jan. 25 for trial confirmation and Dec. 21 for another status hearing.

The trial date is somewhat uncertain because both defense attorneys have a different homicide case set to begin in late January in another courtroom.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 