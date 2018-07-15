September Court Date Set for Suspect in 2016 Han Family Murders

Pierre Haobsh is accused of killing Dr. Henry Han, his wife and 5-year-old daughter in their home near Goleta

Triple-murder suspect Pierre Haobsh’s case has been delayed until September after a brief appearance last week in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Haobsh, 28, of Oceanside, is accused of murdering Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, on March 23, 2016, at the family’s home near Goleta.

He has been ordered to stand trial on three counts of first-degree murder and special allegations, and the District Attorney’s Office announced after the preliminary hearing that it intends to pursue the death penalty.

Haobsh has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is being represented by attorneys with the Public Defender’s Office.

On July 10, Deputy Public Defender Jenny Andrews asked Judge Brian Hill for a Sept. 11 court date. Haobsh waived additional time for trial.

Andrews said her team was still waiting for some discovery materials in the case.

Prosecutors Hilary Dozer and Ben Ladinig are assigned to the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

Haobsh appeared in court wearing orange County Jail clothing. His hair, which has grown out since his arrest on March 25, 2016, was pulled back in a ponytail.

The preliminary hearing revealed details in the case, including the crime scene detectives discovered in the Hans’ Greenhill Way home; the alleged business relationship between Haobsh and Han, who owned the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic at the time; and the evidence authorities allegedly found in Haobsh’s vehicle after he was arrested at gunpoint in Oceanside.

The victims’ bodies were found wrapped in plastic and duct tape in their garage, according to authorities.

Autopsies determined all three died from gunshots to the head, according to the Coroner’s Bureau.

