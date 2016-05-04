Serela Kay is Big West Coach of Year; 3 Gauchos Earn First-Team Honors

Water Polo

UCSB's Serela Kay was voted the Big West Coach of the Year and five Gauchos were named to the all-conference women's water polo team.

The Gauchos won their first Big West title, beating Hawai'i in the championship game.

"I am so proud of the resilience and perseverance the 2016 team has shown throughout our journey to raise the Big West Championship cup," Kay said. "This squad has left a footprint on the program that will live on forever."

UCSB will enter next week's NCAA Tournament as the No. 7-ranked team in the country. The Gauchos will open on Friday, May 13 against No. 2 Stanford at UCLA's Spieker Aquatics Center.

In just her second year at the helm, Kay becomes the program's first ever Coach of the Year, while she is also the first coach not from UC Irvine or Hawai'i to win the accolade.

Another program first, three Gauchos were selected to the All-Big West First Team: goalkeeper Mackenzie Brokaw, center Lauren Martin, and utility Samantha Murphy. In the past seven seasons, UCSB had just four first team honorees total.

Rounding out the rest of the all-conference selections, Bryn Hudson was voted to the Second Team and Taylor Shore was named an Honorable Mention.

Brokaw has anchored UCSB's defense all season with her stellar play in the cage. The senior had her most productive season ever with conference highs of 267 saves and 974 minutes played. She also ranks second on the team with 40 steals.

The goalkeeper brought her game to new heights when the Big West schedule rolled around, as she tallied at least 10 saves in seven of the eight conference matchups. In the Big West Tournament she averaged 11 blocks per game and recorded a crucial 11 in the team's 7-6 sudden death overtime win over UC Irvine in the semifinals.

Still with three more games to go in next week's NCAA Tournament, Brokaw's single season saves total currently ranks fourth all-time in Gaucho lore, but will most likely move up to third as she sits just eight shy of Ruth Milne's 2010 saves total of 275. Brokaw will also end her UCSB career in second on the team's all-time saves list with 688 career blocks.

Martin has been UCSB's leading goal-scorer since the first game of the season when she scored four times against then No. 4 Cal. Since then, the center has gone on to tally a team-high 49 goals for the Gauchos (sixth in the Big West), while shooting at a razor sharp 50.5 clip. Operating as the centerpiece to the Gauchos' offense, Martin has attracted a multitude of defenders inside and, as a result, has produced a team-leading 55 drawn ejections.



The redshirt senior was named the Big West Player of the Week twice this season. Her first came in week one after she torched the team's UCSB Winter Invitational competition with eight goals. She also picked up six steals and seven drawn ejections through the four games. Martin picked up her second weekly accolade after leading UCSB to consecutive wins over top-10 ranked teams. First she netted two goals against No. 9 UC Davis, including the golden goal in sudden death, and she later registered a critical goal in the Gauchos' 7-5 upset of No. 4 Hawai'i the next day.

This is the second honor Murphy has received from the conference in four days, as she was named the Big West Tournament MVP on Sunday after scoring three hat tricks in three games. Her nine goals tied a conference tournament record.

The utility has been an important offensive player for the Gauchos all season, scoring 40 goals and dishing out 32 assists, combining for the team's second highest point total of 72. Overall, she has led the Gauchos in scoring in a team-high 10 games. Beyond the scoring column, Murphy also ranked third among UCSB players with 36 steals and 17 drawn ejections.

Murphy now holds the distinction of being the only Gaucho ever to be named All-Conference in each of her four seasons. She was named to the Second Team in 2013 and 2015, while she was an honorable mention in 2014.

Hudson – who was named honorable mention last year – was selected Second Team All-Big West this year after being the only Gaucho to have recorded at least 40 goals (41) and 40 assists (43). With those prolific offensive numbers, Hudson easily owns the team's best point total with 84. Overall, her production on offense this season has accounted for nearly 30 percent of UCSB's goals.

Additionally, she has tallied 24 drawn ejections and 19 steals this season.

Shore earned her first ever all-conference accolade with an honorable mention. Completely embracing the role of a utility player, Shore did it all for the Gauchos this season as she ranks among the team's top three in every major category. The junior leads UCSB with 50 steals and 15 field blocks, she ranks second with 43 goals and 26 drawn ejections, and is third with 23 assists.

After taking an average of 3.8 shots per game, the Corona, Calif. native has put up 69 points, the third-most on the team.