Serenade Your Sweetie With Singing Valentine From Santa Ynez Master Chorale

Give voice to your affection with the gift of a Singing Valentine from members of the Santa Ynez Master Chorale.

Chorale members will serenade loved ones — your sweetheart, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, or other special person — at a place you choose within the Santa Ynez Valley, 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb 10, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.

The cost to express your love to someone through song is $50 for three songs. Reservations can be made at www.syvchorale.org.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the joy of music to all. For more information, call 805-451-8099 or visit www.syvchorale.org.

— Casey Bemis for Santa Ynez Master Chorale and Orchestra.






