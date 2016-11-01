Sergio Mendes & Brasil 2016 at Chumash Casino Resort

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Sergio Mendes is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom to celebrate 50 years of Brasil ‘66 at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35.

Deemed one of the most successful Brazilian artists of all time, Sergio Mendes has shared his talents internationally as a producer, composer, keyboard player and vocalist. Over the past five decades he has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which have achieved gold and platinum prestige.

Mendes was born in Niterói, Brazil, with a natural apt for carrying a tune. As an adolescent he attended the local music institution with the hopes of one day becoming a classical pianist.

Just as the popular Brazilian Bosa Bova movement began to develop, Mendes, now in his late teens, developed an interest in jazz and began to play in nightclubs.

Mendes’ career officially began in the early 1960s when he formed Bossa Rio and released the Dance Moderno album. The group toured all over Europe and the U.S.

Mendes moved to the U.S. in 1964 and two years later Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66 was formed. This formation truly opened up the doors that led Mendes to become such an iconic, musical sensation.

The group's first album, Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66, later to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, went platinum due to the huge success of its first single "Mas Que Nada.” In 1968, the group created its own rendition of “The Look of Love” from the “Casino Royale” film.

After performing it at the Oscars, the song quickly reached top 10 on the pop charts.

From the mid-1960s to the late 1970s Mendes and his band members took numerous singles to the top of the charts. A few are: “The Fool on the Hill,” “Scarborough Fair” and “The Real Thing,” written by legendary Stevie Wonder.

Mendes was awarded his first Grammy in the category of Best World Music for his album Brasileiro in 1992 and has since won two Latin Grammy awards. Today Mendes composes and produces within the movie industry, works on his own album projects and tours worldwide as Sergio Mendes & Brasil 2016.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.



— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.