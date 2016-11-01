Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Sergio Mendes & Brasil 2016 at Chumash Casino Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | November 1, 2016 | 10:08 a.m.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Sergio Mendes is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom to celebrate 50 years of Brasil ‘66 at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $25, $30 and $35.

Deemed one of the most successful Brazilian artists of all time, Sergio Mendes has shared his talents internationally as a producer, composer, keyboard player and vocalist. Over the past five decades he has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which have achieved gold and platinum prestige.

Mendes was born in Niterói, Brazil, with a natural apt for carrying a tune. As an adolescent he attended the local music institution with the hopes of one day becoming a classical pianist.

Just as the popular Brazilian Bosa Bova movement began to develop, Mendes, now in his late teens, developed an interest in jazz and began to play in nightclubs.

Mendes’ career officially began in the early 1960s when he formed Bossa Rio and released the Dance Moderno album. The group toured all over Europe and the U.S.

Mendes moved to the U.S. in 1964 and two years later Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66 was formed. This formation truly opened up the doors that led Mendes to become such an iconic, musical sensation.

The group's first album, Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66, later to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, went platinum due to the huge success of its first single "Mas Que Nada.” In 1968, the group created its own rendition of “The Look of Love” from the “Casino Royale” film.

After performing it at the Oscars, the song quickly reached top 10 on the pop charts.

From the mid-1960s to the late 1970s Mendes and his band members took numerous singles to the top of the charts. A few are: “The Fool on the Hill,” “Scarborough Fair” and “The Real Thing,” written by legendary Stevie Wonder.

Mendes was awarded his first Grammy in the category of Best World Music for his album Brasileiro in 1992 and has since won two Latin Grammy awards. Today Mendes composes and produces within the movie industry, works on his own album projects and tours worldwide as Sergio Mendes & Brasil 2016.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
 

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 