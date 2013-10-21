Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Serial Auto Burglary Suspects Arrested In Carpinteria

Trio believed responsible for numerous break-ins in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 21, 2013 | 11:57 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a group of alleged “smash and grab” automobile burglars suspected of stealing property from vehicles in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

There has been an increase in automobile burglaries with incidences of breaking windows and grabbing items of value in Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mark Williams said.

After a Sunday afternoon burglary in Carpinteria, a citizen called authorities to report a black sedan leaving the scene.

A victim of a different burglary was notified of a stolen credit card being used at a Via Real gas station in Carpinteria, and deputies found a black sedan in the area and pulled it over for a vehicle-code violation, Williams said.

Inside the car, deputies found stolen property — including purses, electronics, cell phones, credit cards, personal identification information and checks — from multiple burglaries and over a dozen victims, Williams said.

The three suspects are Oxnard residents and most of the recent burglary victims live in Ventura County.

David Revelez, 39, Frances Revelez, 60, and Sandra Namchek, 39, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Frances Revelez and Namcheck, who was on probation for narcotic-related charges in Ventura County, were booked on charges of possession of stolen property, with bail set at $20,000.

David Revelez was booked on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a credit card, and driving on a suspended license, with bail set at $200,000.

More charges were expected from Ventura County, Williams said, and stolen property was being returned to victims.

He reminded residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of plain view.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli

