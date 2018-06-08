Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:33 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to 33 Months in Federal Prison

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 8, 2018 | 9:03 p.m.

A former California Lottery winner who lost his money and then committed 10 bank robberies, including four in Santa Barbara County, has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.

James Allan Hayes, 55, of Ventura learned his sentence Thursday, months after pleading guilty to four of the robberies to avoid a trial on all the charges. 

Judge Fernando M. Olguin also ordered Hayes to pay restitution of $39,424.

The sentence handed down fell between the 57 months sought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jehan M. Pernas and defense attorney Stephen Demik's request for 12 months and one day. 

In February, Hayes pleaded guilty to robbing the Union Bank, 5420 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria, on May 24, 2017, and the CoastHills Credit Union, 2264 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria, on Sept. 6, 2017, along with two other heists in Valencia and Newhall. 

In all, federal officials said, the defendant took approximately $39,424 from 11 banks he robbed or attempted to rob between April and September 2017.

He was dubbed “The Seasoned Bandit” and “PT Cruiser Bandit” for the vehicle he drove to commit the crimes.

“There can be no question that defendant’s crimes are serious, Pernas said in court documents. “Even putting aside the significant monetary losses defendant caused to multiple banks, defendant’s actions no doubt instilled immense fear in the victim-tellers he robbed, particularly in the cases where he indicated he had a gun.”

Hayes lacked any prior criminal history beyond two minor offenses in 1994.

However, a significant sentence was warranted “to deter the defendant from engaging in similar conduct in the future, to protect the public, and to impose just punishment,” Pernas added.

In his pleading for a lighter sentence, the defense attorney noted Hayes' life includes growing up without a father and in the care a mentally ill, physically abusive mother.

Before winning the California Lottery, Hayes suffered from depression, the defense attorney said.

“He won $19 million, however, much of that money was either absorbed by taxes, bad investments or shared 50 percent with his ex-wife,” Demik wrote. “After winning the lottery, he began to suffer from the ‘lottery curse,’ losing his bearing in life. He ended up poor and destitute, and a heroin addict.”

“The community would be better served if Mr. Hayes overcomes his addiction, finds work, and provides for his wife, and pays his restitution obligations,” Demik added.

The two other bank robberies in Santa Barbara County occurred at Montecito Bank & Trust, 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, on April 27, 2017, and Golden 1 Credit Union, 5761 Calle Real in Goleta, on July 7, 2017.

For restitution, the federal government will keep the gold PT Cruiser and $525 in cash seized after his arrest. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 