Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 7 , 2019, 3:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Coffee With a Cop Events Brewing in Santa Ynez Valley

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | January 7, 2019 | 2:39 p.m.
Get to know local law enforcement members on second Wednesday of the month.
Get to know local law enforcement members on second Wednesday of the month. (Courtesy photo)

The Sheriff’s Community Resource Deputies (CRD) for the Chumash Reservation and the city of Solvang are joining forces to hold a series of Coffee With a Cop events in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The goal is to provide a number of opportunities for community members in the Valley to get to know deputies who patrol their area and talk about their concerns. The coffee gatherings will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month.

Four coffee shops in the Valley will take turns hosting the events.

Sr. Deputy Charlie Uhrig, who has been the CRD for Solvang for a number of years and Sr. Deputy Michael Guynn, who is the new CRD for the Chumash Reservation and surrounding Santa Ynez Valley, decided to do the coffee events in hopes of connecting with more community members.

“Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for us to reach out, listen and engage the community in conversation regarding issues that are affecting them individually, and the Valley as a whole,” Uhrig said.

“It’s also a good way for the general public to get to know the local deputies and to develop relationships with them,” he said.

The schedule is as follows:

Coffee House by Chomp, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang on Jan. 9, May 8, Sept. 11.

Pattibakes, 240 E. Highway 246 #109, Buellton on Feb. 13, June 12, Oct. 9.

Corner House, 2902 San Marcos Ave., Los Olivos on March 13, July 10, Nov. 13.

Pony Espresso, 3558 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez on April 10, Aug. 14, Dec. 11.

Along with the community resource deputies, area Lt. Eddie Hsueh and deputies who patrol the Santa Ynez Valley will attend.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 