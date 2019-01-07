Coffee With a Cop Events Brewing in Santa Ynez Valley

The Sheriff’s Community Resource Deputies (CRD) for the Chumash Reservation and the city of Solvang are joining forces to hold a series of Coffee With a Cop events in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The goal is to provide a number of opportunities for community members in the Valley to get to know deputies who patrol their area and talk about their concerns. The coffee gatherings will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month.

Four coffee shops in the Valley will take turns hosting the events.

Sr. Deputy Charlie Uhrig, who has been the CRD for Solvang for a number of years and Sr. Deputy Michael Guynn, who is the new CRD for the Chumash Reservation and surrounding Santa Ynez Valley, decided to do the coffee events in hopes of connecting with more community members.

“Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for us to reach out, listen and engage the community in conversation regarding issues that are affecting them individually, and the Valley as a whole,” Uhrig said.

“It’s also a good way for the general public to get to know the local deputies and to develop relationships with them,” he said.

The schedule is as follows:

Coffee House by Chomp, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang on Jan. 9, May 8, Sept. 11.

Pattibakes, 240 E. Highway 246 #109, Buellton on Feb. 13, June 12, Oct. 9.

Corner House, 2902 San Marcos Ave., Los Olivos on March 13, July 10, Nov. 13.

Pony Espresso, 3558 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez on April 10, Aug. 14, Dec. 11.

Along with the community resource deputies, area Lt. Eddie Hsueh and deputies who patrol the Santa Ynez Valley will attend.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.