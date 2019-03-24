Pixel Tracker

Serious Injuries Reported in 2 Rollover Crashes in Santa Barbara

Driver fled after first collision on Milpas Street; 2nd crash occurred at Hope Avenue and Calle Real

Firefighters work to extricated a passenger from a wrecked vehicle. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to extricate a passenger who was seriously injured early Sunday in a rollover crash on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara. The driver of the vehicle fled, according to police. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 24, 2019 | 9:04 a.m.
Damaged SUV and a motorcycle trailer. Click to view larger
A late-model Ford Mustang struck an SUV and a motorcycle trailer before overturning on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara early Sunday, according to police. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in separate rollover crashes in Santa Barbara, according to the city Fire Department.

The first collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of Milpas Street, near Anapamu Street and the Santa Barbara Bowl, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

A late-model convertible Ford Mustang struck a parked vehicle and a motorcycle trailer before overturning and coming to rest on its wheels, McCoy said.

A male passenger was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what the Santa Barbara Police Department said were severe injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The driver of the vehicle was not on scene when firefighters arrived, McCoy said.

Officers searched but were unable to locate the driver, according to police Lt. Dan McGrew.

Firefighters work to extricated the driver from a wrecked vehicle. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to extricate a driver who was seriously injured early Sunday in a rollover crash at Hope Avenue and Calle Real in Santa Barbara. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Some 90 minutes later, at about 3:30 a.m., a Subaru SUV was severely damaged in a rollover crash at Hope Avenue and Calle Real.

The Subaru apparently exited northbound Highway 101 at a high rate of speed, struck a K-rail on the offramp, then overturned and came to rest on its side.

In the process, the Subaru collided with a Lexus that was on Hope preparing to turn left onto Calle Real.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated, McCoy said.

“The roof was collapsed down pretty good,” McCoy told Noozhawk. “We extricated him by cutting off the roof.”

That driver also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Two female occupants of the Lexus were not injured, McCoy said.

Both crashes remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Severely damaged Subaru SUV. Click to view larger
This Subaru SUV was severely damaged in a rollover crash early Sunday at Hope Avenue and Calle Real in Santa Barbara. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

