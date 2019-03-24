Serious Injuries Reported in 2 Rollover Crashes in Santa Barbara

Driver fled after first collision on Milpas Street; 2nd crash occurred at Hope Avenue and Calle Real

Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in separate rollover crashes in Santa Barbara, according to the city Fire Department.

The first collision occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of Milpas Street, near Anapamu Street and the Santa Barbara Bowl, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

A late-model convertible Ford Mustang struck a parked vehicle and a motorcycle trailer before overturning and coming to rest on its wheels, McCoy said.

A male passenger was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what the Santa Barbara Police Department said were severe injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The driver of the vehicle was not on scene when firefighters arrived, McCoy said.

Officers searched but were unable to locate the driver, according to police Lt. Dan McGrew.

Some 90 minutes later, at about 3:30 a.m., a Subaru SUV was severely damaged in a rollover crash at Hope Avenue and Calle Real.

The Subaru apparently exited northbound Highway 101 at a high rate of speed, struck a K-rail on the offramp, then overturned and came to rest on its side.

In the process, the Subaru collided with a Lexus that was on Hope preparing to turn left onto Calle Real.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated, McCoy said.

“The roof was collapsed down pretty good,” McCoy told Noozhawk. “We extricated him by cutting off the roof.”

That driver also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Two female occupants of the Lexus were not injured, McCoy said.

Both crashes remained under investigation.

