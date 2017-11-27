Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:00 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Serious Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash Near Santa Barbara

Collision involving a Dodge pickup and a Lexus SUV occurred on the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road

One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on North San Marcos Road near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on North San Marcos Road near Santa Barbara. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 27, 2017

One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on North San Marcos Road near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a Dodge pickup and a Lexus SUV, occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road, below the two hairpin curves on the narrow roadway, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The pickup driver suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The SUV driver sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment, Eliason said.

The CHP indicated the pickup truck was driving recklessly prior to the collision.

The roadway was closed for about 20 minutes to allow authorities to remove the wrecked vehicles.

