Serious Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash on Gaviota Coast

Southbound vehicle ended up on railroad tracks at Refugio State Beach after rollover accident

One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a rollover traffic accident on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast.

The accident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A vehicle headed south ran off the roadway, overturned and ended up on its roof on the railroad tracks, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Train traffic was halted in the area for at least an hour so that emergency personnel could clear the wreckage from the tracks.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

