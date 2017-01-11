Serious Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash on Gaviota Coast
Southbound vehicle ended up on railroad tracks at Refugio State Beach after rollover accident
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a rollover crash on Highway 101 at Refugio State Beach. The vehicle came to rest on its roof on the railroad tracks, prompting a halt to train traffic. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 9:20 p.m.
| January 11, 2017 | 8:26 p.m.
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a rollover traffic accident on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast.
The accident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A vehicle headed south ran off the roadway, overturned and ended up on its roof on the railroad tracks, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Train traffic was halted in the area for at least an hour so that emergency personnel could clear the wreckage from the tracks.
The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.
The accident was under investigation by the CHP.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Emergency personnel attend to a person who suffered moderate injuries Wednesday night in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.