Serious Injury Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Maria

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. near the southbound Betteravia Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person suffered major injuries, according to emergency radio traffic, and a Calstar helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport the patient to the hospital.

Another person reportedly suffered minor injuries.

CHP dispatch indicated the driver may have walked away from the scene and had been detained by officers.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

