Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Serve Santa Maria Mobilizes Army of Volunteers to Tackle Community Cleanup

Hundreds of people fan out to complete assorted projects and chores during twice-a-year workday

Angel Llamas, right, and Luis Garcia from St. John Neumann Catholic Church help paint a fence during Saturday’s Serve Santa Maria community project. “It was actually a lot more work than we expected,” Llamas said, “but it’s actually way more fun than we expected, as well.”

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 517 > of 5
Serve Santa Maria volunteers pile discarded items into a trailer for disposal.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 518 > of 5

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 519 > of 5
From left, Cecilia Benitez, Luis Garcia and Angel Llamas from St. John Neumann Catholic Church were among those volunteering with Serve Santa Maria on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 520 > of 5
A Serve Santa Maria volunteer wields a weed-whacker in a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood on Saturday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 521 > of 5
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 29, 2017 | 2:51 p.m.

Equipped with lawn mowers, weed whackers and a spirit of helping others, volunteers fanned out across a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood to complete assorted chores Saturday.

The effort was the latest Serve Santa Maria community service day, and it involved hundreds of volunteers — of all ages. They represented church groups, service clubs and others eager to help their community.

Santa Maria Foursquare Church had approximately 30 members doing chores in the neighborhood, loading up old appliances, furniture and no-longer-needed wood to be carted away.

“We do it because loving our city has to be more than just words,” Pastor Tim Mossholder told Noozhawk. “It’s putting love into action, and the love of God comes pouring out on days like Serve Santa Maria.”

Participants met at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on Saturday morning for doughnuts and prayer before spreading out to complete the day’s assignments. In addition to the neighborhood, projects were undertaken at schools, parks and individual residences.

Organizers had a list of about a dozen projects for Serve Santa Maria 13.

Pastor Carl Nielsen, from Bethel Lutheran Church, launched Serve Santa Maria in 2010, inspired after taking high school students to help the recovery effort in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Twice a year, in April and August, Serve Santa Maria volunteers have united to complete assorted small and large projects in the valley, painting maps on school playgrounds, covering graffiti under the Highway 101 bridge over the Santa Maria River and spreading bark in parks.

But the neighborhood cleanup was one of the broadest efforts, prompting Nielsen to remark before Saturday’s event, “The Holy Spirit seems to be in charge. I’m calling it holy chaos.”

At a residence on a corner lot, confirmation class members from St. John Neumann Catholic Church wielded paint brushes to turn a wooden fence white.

Offered a chance to participate in Serve Santa Maria to complete community service hours, many of the teenagers thought the chores would be easy.

The performed assorted tasks, such cutting grass, moving furniture and trimming trees.

“We came and it was actually a lot more work than we expected,” Angel Llamas said while painting a fence with his friends. “It’s actually way more fun than we expected, as well.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 