Service Club Raising Funds in Memory of Orcutt Homicide Victim Elyse Erwin

Recalling Elyse Erwin’s always-present smile, members of the Trilogy Service Club have launched a campaign to raise funds to furnish a room at the new Santa Maria domestic violence shelter in memory of the Orcutt homicide victim.

The service club, made up of residents of Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, wanted to do something to remember Erwin, a 28-year-old woman found fatally shot in an Orcutt parking lot on Easter morning,

Erwin had worked for the Monarch Club since July 2014 as the catering coordinator.

“The thing about her is that she just left such an impression whenever you interacted with her,” said Yvonne Williams, president of the Trilogy Service Club. The organization was formed in 2010 with members donating to and volunteering for organizations helping families.

“She had this huge smile. She was always smiling. It was very infectious,” Williams added.

The service club decided to honor Erwin in some way, choosing the Domestic Violence Solutions shelter since the service club had worked with the organization previously on a playground project, William said.

When Williams took the idea to the service club, she said she received an instant response of, “Let’s do it.”

The campaign in memory of Erwin came as Domestic Violence Solutions recently expanded the Santa Maria shelter — instead of 28 people, the expanded facility can house up to 60 — and started seeking donations to help furnish 16 units.

“I was touched and of course there’s always the sadness that comes with that but I know it will help decades and generations of victims in the future,” said Laurie Barene, development director for DVS, of learning about the campaign in Erwin’s memory.

Approximately $2,500 is needed to fully furnish a unit at the emergency shelter with bunk beds, single beds and other furniture. If enough funds are raised, a second unit would be dedicated in honor of Erwin’s 6-year-old daughter, Leila.

“As long as our shelter’s there, there will be a plaque in one of the units named in her memory,” Barene said.

The campaign to furnish a room in Erwin’s memory coincides with a larger effort to raise $50,000 to furnish all 16 units. Other naming rights also are available for $2,500 donations.

“We’ve had an increase in domestic violence victims across the board, but more specifically in the Santa Maria area which is why we’re expanding the shelter,” Barene said. “I don’t know if it’s because people are more comfortable speaking up about being victims or if there truly is an increase. But either way we need a safe place for our victims to go.”

Operating for 40 years, DVS offers multiple programs, including a 24-hour crisis and information hotline staffed with a trained advocate who will give guidance to the victim and friends or family who may have concerns.

In urgent cases or those involving law enforcement, a domestic violence emergency response team will respond to the scene to offer safe shelter, counseling services and temporary restraining order information. Last year, the team went to 468 calls where the advocate met with the victim.

“We have a lot of sister organizations that we work closely with,” Barene said. “Basically, whatever service they’re in need of, we work closely with organizations that provide that service.”

In addition to Santa Maria, DVS operates emergency shelters in Lompoc and Santa Barbara, housing victims for up to 45 days when they also receive counseling and other referrals as needed.

“The main goal is to prevent the victim from going back to the abuser and keep them safe, of course,” Barene said.

The crisis and information line received 6,250 calls last year and provided 12,212 “safe nights” to victims.

When DVS began 40 years ago, the organization sheltered women. However, those helped today include men, with no discrimination based on gender, race, preference, income or religion.

“It’s important for victims to speak up. It’s the silence that perpetuates the abuse,” Barene said, adding that domestic violence victims looking to leave their abuser should have a safety plan which DVS can help create.

Donations to the fund furnishing for a unit in honor of Erwin may be made on online by clicking here, with the effort raising more than $800 as of Monday afternoon.

Tax deductible contributions also may be dropped off at the Monarch Club Concierge Desk, with the check made out to: Domestic Violence Solutions (memo: Elyse Erwin Memorial Fund).

General donations to DVS can be made by clicking here.

At least one other fundraiser is planned to create a scholarship fund for Erwin’s daughter. A May 20 barbecue will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Parish Hall, corner of Cypress and Miller streets, in Santa Maria. Tickets to the benefit chicken dinner barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. cost $10 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected]

