Service Corps of Retired Executives Holds Workshop

A free workshop presented by Service Corps of Retired Executives of Santa Barbara and the Small Business Enterprise Center will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Public Library Eastside Branch, 1100 E. Montecito St.

Walt Harasty, formerly of Boardroom Counselors and who has been involved in the creation of hundreds of companies, will be the forum’s presenter and there will be plentiful opportunities for questions. The forum is open to anyone involved in a business or startup venture and no RSVP is required.

Immediately following the SCORE workshop, the Santa Barbara region chapter of the Inventors Workshop International/Entrepreneurs Workshop will meet.

For more information, call 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.