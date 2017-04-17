Service Reductions Are Focus as Santa Barbara County Kicks Off Budget Workshops

Officials are asking for departmental efficiency as tough decisions loom over how to make up a $35 million shortfall

Santa Barbara County officials kicked off their budget process Monday with an extra week of workshops, one of a few new steps in the development of the 2017-18 spending plan necessitated by a $35 million gap and new fiscal hurdles.

Hovering over officials’ heads are mounting pension costs, a growing backlog of infrastructure maintenance, and increasingly expensive social and health services.

On Monday, county officials said the costs of maintaining public safety and social services is increasingly outpacing their departments’ revenues.

“Not all departments are affected the same way,” County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said. “Some will have no impact next year; some have significant impacts depending on their funding sources and their operations.”

Budget director Jeff Frapwell reported that county revenues have increased a modest 1.9 percent for the 2017-18 fiscal year to $941 million.

But $39.5 million in reductions in services, likely including layoffs, are going to have to be carved out from what will probably be a broad array of county departments.

Additionally, the 2018-19 year’s revenues are projected to be over 2 percent lower than next year’s.

“This is a five-year — at least — problem,” Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “These are real numbers. We’re going to have to make some tough decisions.”

The week’s workshops are department heads’ first in-person opportunity to lay out the cuts needed to meet budget — and to explain why their services are important enough to expand service or restore proposed or realized cuts.

Putting some of the greatest pressure on the quest to balance the budget is the Sheriff’s Department, which faces outdated technology, needs new equipment, is building a state-of-the-art jail in Santa Maria and, like many county departments, is struggling to keep up with growing salaries and employee benefits.

“Our key challenge that we face — probably No. 1 over and above everything else — is staffing shortages,” Undersheriff Barney Melekian told the Board of Supervisors. “The reality of our budget is that we’ve really only been over budget in one area, and that is overtime.”

He laid out $7.6 million in proposed cuts, including consolidating Sheriff’s Office programs, cutting a Lompoc Jail contract and eliminating community resource, school resource and Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies.

Melekian said his office is asking for $7.6 million in restorations and $2.7 million in expansions, which consist primarily of restoring those proposed cuts and increasing the Sheriff’s overtime budget by $1 million for overworked deputies.

After including new personnel needed to staff the upcoming $111 million, 376-bed Northern Branch Jail, scheduled to come online in 2019, the number of Sheriff’s Department full-time employees will remain roughly the same as the last several years.

“Let me be clear, none of these are considered desirable choices,” Melekian said. “There’s no real flex left in the rubber band, and we were given a number to hit.”

His sentiments were shared by his fellow department heads.

Department director Alice Gleghorn said Behavioral Wellness has seen a continuous rise in both the number of in-patient cases and the costs of in-patient care, and faces uncertainty over the federal government's approach to health care.

Its $3.6 million in potential reductions include cutting four employees, cutting the number of in-patient beds and reducing counseling and treatment contracts.

Much of its $3.8 million in proposed restoration and service expansions are to save its beds.

County officials reiterated that the fiscal hurdles they face will last beyond the upcoming year, and how they decide to carve the budget must have an eye toward the continued backlog of infrastructure repairs, growing demands for mental-health services, future drought and uncertainty over how much help the federal government will provide.

The county also has not been immune to ballooning unfunded pension liabilities, which have afflicted the state and many other counties and cities.

An October decision by the county Employees’ Retirement System to lower the assumed rate of return increased the county’s pension contributions and drove the past year’s jump in unfunded liabilities from $699 million to $1.02 billion.

Last week, the retirement system’s CEO, Greg Levin, told the board that if all goes according to plan, the county is on pace to amortize that 10-digit sum by the mid-2030s.

In May, Miyasato’s office will release a recommended 2017-18 budget, and in June, the supervisors will hold their budget hearings, where the final decisions are made.

