Hospice Offers Onsite Compassionate Services in Carpinteria

By Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara | February 16, 2018 | 3:20 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Hospice of Santa Barbara has supported individuals in the community who are struggling with life-threatening illness or coping with the loss of a loved one.

More recently, Hospice of Santa Barbara announced it will support the Carpinteria community more locally through Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (CCC), an initiative that provides care services at no charge to community members onsite in Carpinteria.  

This new program focuses on adults who are facing life-threatening illness or may be working through grief after experiencing the death of a loved one.

These patients and their families receive care management, in-home evaluation and support, emotional support, coordination of care, respite care, and caregiver bereavement support, and can take part in local education workshops, Hospice said.

CCC also offers a variety of bereavement services, including individual, group, and family counseling programs. CCC's services are offered to children and adults, and are available in Spanish.

In addition, CCC is partnering with the Carpinteria Unified School District to provide counseling services to students enrolled at Carpinteria High School, Rincon High School, and Canalino Elementary School.

“Through our many years of service, we’ve been proud and grateful to support families throughout south Santa Barbara County,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “With our Carpinteria office open, we feel we can make an even bigger impact on the community we serve.”

Services are currently being offered and CCC has opened an office in the Carpinteria Children’s Project. For more information on receiving services or how to get involved, call 563-8820 or visit www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.

For more about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

