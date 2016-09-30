Services For Fallen Ventura County Fire Engineer Open to Public

Post-memorial procession could cause traffic delays on Highway 101 Monday, officials advise

The Monday memorial service for a Ventura County firefighter killed when his water tender crashed east of Lompoc will be open to the public with a live video stream also provided.

Ventura County Fire Department representatives announced the changes Friday regarding plans to honor and remember Engineer Ryan S. Osler, 38, killed Sept. 21 when the water tender he was riding in tipped over on Highway 246 at Purisima Road.

After initially saying the service would be closed to the public, organizers said it would open at the request of family.

The service is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village.

A live video stream of the memorial service will be broadcast on Ventura County Fire’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Parking is expected to be limited, with the church parking lot and nearby street reserved for fire apparatus and VIPs, organizers said.

Due to traffic associated with the service and procession, Highway 101 drivers in Ventura County should expect delays near Lindero Canyon Road.

After the service, a funeral procession is expected to begin between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

The procession will leave the Calvary church north on Via Rochas and travel eastbound to Villa Collinas. From Via Collinas, the procession will travel south on Lindero Canyon Road to the northbound Highway 101 entrance.

The procession will continue north on Highway 101 to the Pleasant Valley offramp, where it will travel south on Pleasant Valley Road to Poncho Road. It will continue to Howard Road to the Conejo Memorial Park for a private service.

Traffic impacts on northbound Highway 101 could begin at Las Virgenes Canyon Road in Calabasas, and continue to Pleasant Valley Road in Camarillo, Ventura County Fire representatives said.

Additionally, traffic on southbound Highway 101 in the area may experience reduced speeds as a result of spectator slowing.

“Motorists in the area of the procession are asked to maintain a safe distance from all involved emergency vehicles and to follow directions from uniformed personnel involved with the procession.”

Osler was an 18-year member of the Ventura County Fire Department, the same agency where his father once worked.​

The Santa Clarita resident is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two children, Amanda, 13, and Brandon, 11.

Ventura County officials have asked that donations to the Osler family be made to the Ventura County Fire Department's Widow, Orphans and Assistance Fund, with checks made payable to “​VCFD WOAF” and include “Osler Family” in the memo section.

Checks can be mailed to the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association, 3251 Corte Malpaso, Suite 501 B/C Camarillo, CA 93012.

Donations also may be made online here.

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was started by Osler's brother-in-law and had topped $30,000 in donations as of Friday afternoon.

