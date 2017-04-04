Services Set for Santa Barbara Man Who Died During Harbor Rescue Attempt

Services are planned this week for the Santa Barbara man who died last week at the Santa Barbara Harbor while trying to rescue a young girl who was in distress in the water.

Visitation for Crescencio Ramos Ramirez, 33, will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 221 N. Nopal St.

Emergency personnel were called out to the harbor at about 5:15 p.m. last Thursday, and found Ramirez on the sand spit at the end of the harbor breakwater.

A harbor patrol officer and bystanders were performing CPR.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that Ramirez, who was with a group of family members, had gone to the aid of a 9-year-old girl who was struggling in the water.

Two Santa Barbara City College students rescued the girl, while a surfer pulled Ramirez to shore.

He was declared dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe account with a goal of $25,000 has been set up for Ramirez's survivors, and for paying to return his remains to his native Mexico. As of Tuesday night, the fund had raised $16,431.

Ramirez left behind two sons — Angel, 6, and Bryan, 3.

He was an employee of the Bacara Resort and Spa and the Belmond El Encanto hotel, according to the GoFundMe page.

