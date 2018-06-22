Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
‘Sesame Street’ Touching Down at Vandenberg for USO Shows

By 30th Space Wing Public Affairs | June 7, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

Get ready for fun and laughter as Sesame Street visits Vandenberg Air Force Base for two exciting shows at the Duane Wolf Fitness Center, Saturday, June 11.

Come see Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, Katie and others from Sesame Street as they address the challenges of moving from base to base in a 30-minute character performance, “Katie is Moving To a New Base.”

There will be two shows at the Fitness Center: the first show at 2 p.m. will focus on military moving and the second show at 4:30 p.m. will discuss military transition. 

The second and newest show, “Katie’s Family Transitions to Civilian Life,” will feature new songs, choreography and messages of support.

This USO tour is designed to thank troops and their families for their service and sacrifice. The 2016 Sesame Street/USO tour emphasizes the importance of adjusting to change, facing your fears and embracing transition as they enter a new chapter of life.

These shows are open to military ID holders and their sponsored guests only. Free tickets may be picked up at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Child Development Center, Outdoor Recreation ITT and the Pacific Coast Club.

To learn more about the tour, its new military-to-civilian transition show, upcoming stops and new resources such as Sesame Street’s The Big Moving Adventure app, visit uso.org/Sesame.

