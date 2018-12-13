Sesame Street‘s ‘Lily’ to Help Transition House Work With Homeless Kids

Sesame Street in Communities is reintroducing Lily, a 7-year old Muppet, who first struggled with hunger and now struggles with homelessness.

Sesame Street’s Lily will allow family homeless shelters like Santa Barbara’s Transition House the chance to share her story with children locally who have lost their housing.

Lily’s family goes back and forth between shelters and staying with friends, mirroring the experience of most children who are homeless.

Three videos explore Lily’s feelings while becoming homeless and finally finding housing, along with the efforts of others to comfort her during this difficult time.

Transition House, an emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing program for families with children in Santa Barbara, intends to use the videos and other materials produced by Sesame Street to help kids living in their shelter explore their own feelings about their families’ experiences.

“We applaud Sesame Street’s efforts to shed light on this humanitarian crisis, and at the same time, support children and families who are homeless and the providers who serve them,” said Kathleen Baushke, executive director of Transition House.

“Family homelessness has increased significantly over the past ten years, yet they are the ‘hidden homeless’ as families are often found staying on people’s couches or motel rooms,” she said.

Child homelessness is at an all-time high, with 2.5 million American children each year experiencing the trauma of not knowing where they will lay their head; or if and where they will attend school tomorrow.

Family homelessness continues to grow in Santa Barbara County. In 2017, 14.3 percent of Santa Barbara Unified School District students were homeless, said superintendent Cary Matsuaoka.

“We see this increase firsthand at Transition House which serves about 100 families each year in our emergency shelter. Yet our waitlist currently is 40 families long,” Baushke said.

To get families back into stable housing, agencies must deal with the root cause of each family’s homelessness — poverty — and the traumatic impacts of becoming homeless.

Sesame Street in Communities is helping by providing free educational resources for children and families, and for social workers and shelters, including videos, a storybook, and family activities.

In addition, an online expert panel on family homelessness will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook from Sesame Street Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

“Children often feel ashamed and blame themselves if their family becomes homeless. It is our hope that Lily will help children without homes feel that they are not alone. We also hope Lily will help housed children see homeless children in a more sympathetic light,” Baushke said.

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) show an increase in the number of children struggling with homelessness of 70-100 percent over the last decade.

ED recently reported 1,354,363 homeless children and youth in the 2016-2017 school year by public schools — a 4 percent increase from the 2015-16 school year and a 70 percent increase from the 2007-08 school year — the highest number on record.

HHS reported that Head Start programs have also reported record levels of homeless children, from 26,200 homeless children in 2007-08 to 52,764 in 2016-17 — a 100 percent increase.

Transition House is an emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing provider serving families with children exclusively. Its programs include comprehensive case management, career counseling, onsite antipoverty education offerings, and an array of programs for children.

For more about Transition House, visit www.transitionhouse.com.

— Kathleen Baushke for Transition House.