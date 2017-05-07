Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

SESLOC Celebrates Diamond Anniversary

By Katie Ferber for SESLOC Federal Credit Union | May 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Ten San Luis Obispo educators gathered in 1942 to discuss forming a credit union to provide a way for people of ordinary means to borrow at reasonable interest rates under honest and fair conditions.

Seventy-five years later, SESLOC Federal Credit Union has become a fixture of the community, offering banking services to everyone in San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties.

With $788 million in assets, SESLOC serves more than 48,000 members through five area branches, including a new one in Santa Maria.

To honor its diamond anniversary, SESLOC hopes to connect with long-time members, hearing their stories of how SESLOC has been part of their lives, be it through checking accounts, first cars, homes, small businesses or other ways.

The credit union will hold several events over the next eight months, including speaking engagements and member-appreciation events.

The events will honor SESLOC’s early days, which began with the issuance of a federal charter on Dec. 15, 1942. Charles Teach, an appropriately named school superintendent, called the first official meeting of the credit union on Jan. 8, 1943.

Through the years, the credit union expanded, offering services to all area residents, helping them get ahead in their financial lives.

That progress will be the theme of SESLOC’s 2017 campaign, Go Ahead, launching over the summer with video, radio and print marketing elements.

As a cooperative financial institution, SESLOC returns profits to its members, not stockholders, in the form of lower loan rates, higher savings rates and lower-cost services.

Seventy-five years after SESLOC formed, its commitment to education continues.

SESLOC has contributed more than $43,000 through its monthly education grant program to area K-12 teachers for special classroom projects since the inception of the program in 2013.

SESLOC Federal Credit Union has branches in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and Santa Maria. For more information on SESLOC, visit www.sesloc.org.

— Katie Ferber for SESLOC Federal Credit Union.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 