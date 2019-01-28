Set Pieces From Jared Vom Steeg Deliver San Marcos a 2-1 Win Over Dos Pueblos

Boys Soccer

Jared Vom Steeg couldn’t have hit his free kick any better. From 25 yards, the San Marcos midfielder put it into the upper right corner of the goal.

The ball had goal written all over it, but Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Evan Steinberger denied Vom Steeg and the Royals. He dived and knocked the ball away, keeping the game scoreless in the first half.

Vom Steeg got another chance 10 minutes into the second half and this time he wouldn’t be denied. The sophomore midfielder ripped the free kick over the wall and over the goalkeeper’s head to break the deadlock and spark the Royals to a 2-1 victory in an important Channel League boys soccer game on Monday at San Marcos.

With the win, San Marcos stays in first place in league going into Wednesday’s showdown with Santa Barbara for the championship. The Royals (14-4-6 overall) are 8-0-1 and have 25 points.

San Marcos broke through while playing with a man advantage as Dos Pueblos’ starting goalkeeper was issued a red card for a hard tackle on the Royals’ Matt Hislop outside the penalty area in the game’s 26th minute.

San Marcos defender Jose Reyes dispossessed a DP player and hit a nice ball up the middle of the field to a breaking Hislop. The goalkeeper raced out and crashed into Hislop.

Steinberger came into the game ready to go as he stopped back-to-back free kicks by Vom Steeg in the first half.

David Satchwell set up Anthony Contreras for a great chance before the halftime whistle, but Contreras’ header went over the bar.

Vom Steeg then delivered in the 47th minute to bring a sigh of relief on the San Marcos bench.

“On the first couple, I was feeling good,” Vom Steeg of his strikes on the free kicks. “The first couple shots they felt nice off my foot and on that one (for the goal) it was the same kind of play, and I knew exactly where to put it.

“I just knew I was close enough where if I could get it over the wall and get it on frame, I’d score it.”

San Marcos coach Paul McLean was impressed.

“Goodness, what a perfect placement," he raved. "No goalie can save a ball like that. Jared hits those in practice all the time, but it’s fun when it matters out here. He just delivers a perfect ball.”

Ten minutes later, the Royals were awarded another free kick on the left wing and Vom Steeg made DP pay for the foul. He hit a line drive to Bryan Duran, who was making a diagonal run from the right. Duran’s flash header found nothing but net, giving the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Vom Steeg said he was looking at hitting the ball toward the near post before he spotted Duran.

“Bryan made that run and he got a flick on it. It was good play,” said Vom Steeg.

Dos Pueblos (13-9-2, 4-5) avoided the shutout in the 78th minute when Mori Chiba one-touched Nathan Lang’s low cross past San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson.

DP coach Matt York praised the play of Lang.

“He played strong enough in his role off the bench to earn game MVP honors for our side,” he said.

York also acknowledged the play of seniors Lucas Eilbacher at center back and defensive midfielder Sebastian Rodriguez.

“Ultimately, the time ran out, but I was proud of the boys for standing toe to toe with the Channel League leaders, even being down a man, and almost come away with the tie,” said York.

McLean gave props to the Chargers.

“DP is a fantastic team,” he said. “I don’t think their record represents how good they are. Even with 10 players, they were a handful.”

Vom Steeg said the Royals are looking forward to Wednesday’s showdown against Santa Barbara.

“It feels a lot better to have this game done, so we can focus our minds on the next one,” he said.