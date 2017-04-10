Set Sail to Sell at Harbor’s Nautical Swap Meet

The 8th Annual Harbor Nautical Swap Meet is expected to attract hundreds of treasure hunters to the main Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 13.
Dozens of vendors will display and sell boat rigging, surfboards, fishing gear, inflatable boats, pumps, winches, boat motors, and other marine/nautical items.
Visitors cam spend the morning looking for new gear while enjoying free coffee, fruit and other refreshments care of the Harbor Merchants Association. Admission is free.
It’s a great time to do spring cleaning and sell those nautical treasures. To sign up as a vendor ($10 per spot), contact Harbor Operations, 564-5531, or visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SwapMeet. Vendor applications are available online or at the harbormaster’s office starting Monday, April 10.
— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.