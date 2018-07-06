Seth Totten, Addi Zerrenner Win Semana Nautica 15K Trail Run

Running

Local runners Seth Totten and Addi Zerrenner won the titles at the Semana Nautica 15-kilometer run on the trails of Elings Park

Totten, 26, was the overall winner in 52 minutes, 46 seconds. The time by the former UC Riverside distance runner was 14 seconds off the course record set by Sergey Sushchik last year in the debut of the trail run.

The 15k is one of the oldest foot races in the country. It went from a road to trail race last year.

Jeffrey Stern, 31, of Santa Barbara finished second in 54:02 and Chris Gilbert, 30, of Oxnard was third in 54:11.

Zerrenner, 22, ran 1:00.15 to win the women’s title. Her time was short of her course record (59:42) but it was the 10th fastest time of the day.

Zerrenner, a former Dos Pueblos distance running star, is in her senior year at the University of Arizona.

Brittni Hutton, 28, of Santa Barbara, was the second women’s finisher in 1:01.28, and Jennifer Betancourt, 37, of Santa Cruz, placed third in 1:06.05.

In the 5K race, Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos won in 21:11, Santa Barbara High’s Jake Ballantine took second in 22:08 and Eric Widmer was third in 23:58.

Qiana Roderick, 17, a recent San Marcos graduate, was the women’s winner followed by Elli Saraceno of Asheville, N.C. (26:26) and Sophia Steffens, of Berkeley (26:48).