Local News

Settlement Leads to Cannabis Buffer Zone for Lompoc Ballet School

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 19, 2018 | 10:59 a.m.

Threatened with a lawsuit, the Lompoc City Council agreed to create a special buffer zone around a dance school to prohibit cannabis companies from operating nearby.

The City Council initially decided to classify dance studios as youth centers and have an exclusion zone around the sites, and Mason Lee Mill and Angela Kay Mill, owners of the property located at 124 South J St. housing Classical School of Ballet, had threatened a lawsuit after the City Council reversed its ruling, City Attorney Joe Pannone said.

The Classical School of Ballet was one of two dance studios affected by the council’s April reversal regarding exclusion zones for where cannabis businesses could not operate. 

During the April meeting where Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck voted against classifying dance studios as youth centers, the Classical School of Ballet owner spoke out against the decision, saying a cannabis business would affect enrollment.

Pro-cannabis speakers said smoke wouldn’t be pouring out the doors and one man called the opposition “reefer madness.”

Three other dance studios in the city were already within buffer zones created by other uses, and were not affected by the reversal.

After talking about the potential lawsuit behind closed doors, the City Council agreed to a settlement — putting 600-foot and 1,000-foot buffers around the ballet school located at 124 South J St.

The city had not received any applications to operate a cannabis business near the Classical School of Ballet, Pannone said. 

“Avoiding a lawsuit provides potential cost savings to the city of an undetermined amount,” Pannone said.

Terms of the five-page agreement also call for each side to pay its own attorney fees. 

The item appeared on Tuesday night’s consent agenda, which includes an assortment of items approved with a single vote and no comment.

However, Councilman Dirk Starbuck abstained from voting on that matter. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

