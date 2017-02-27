Get Your Dr. Seuss On at Crafty Library Event

The community is invited to the Lompoc Public Library's Grossman Gallery for a Seussical Crafternoon of Dr. Seuss-themed crafts, 3:30-4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the library, 501 E. North Ave.

There will be a photo booth, story area and crafts in which children can participate after school. The Cat in the Hat will make a special visit to the event which is open to all children. Adults must accompany youngsters age 8 and younger.

The Seussical Crafternoon is held in conjunction with the National Education Association's Read Across America Day, which celebrates Dr. Seuss's birthday and the joys of reading.

This year it is estimated more than 45 million readers, young and old, will pick up a book and read in honor of the birthday of Dr. Seuss (1904-91) on March 2.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the library system locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.