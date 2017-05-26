Seven Area Athletes Chase State Qualifying Berths at CIF Masters Meet

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos seeks her third trip to the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday night at the Southern Section Masters Meet at Arcadia High.

Schroeder is one of seven area athletes who are vying for top-six finishes in their respective events to advance to the State Meet in Clovis next weekend.

Schroeder, the state champion in the 800 meters as a sophomore, enters the state qualifying meet with the third best time from last week’s Southern Section Divisional Finals. She ran 2:14.42 to win the Division 2 championship. Division 1 champion Jacquelyn Hill of Etiwanda is the top qualifier at 2:12.05 and Malina Yago of Marymount is second with a time of 2:13.04.

The University of Washington-bound Schroeder has a personal record of 2:07.08, which she ran to win the state title as a sophomore in 2015. She ran 2:08.48 at last year’s Masters Meet.

Brian Nnoli of San Marcos is the No. 2 qualifier in the boys triple jump at 47-02.25, the winning mark at the Division 2 Finals. The senior has improved his marks over the last five meets, going from 45-04.50 at the last dual meet of the regular season to 46-1.75 at the County Championships, 46-7 at the Channel League finals, 46-10 at the Division 2 Prelims and 47-02.25 at the Finals. The top qualifier at the Masters is CJ Stevenson of Great Oak at 48-03.25.

The other San Marcos athletes competing at the Masters Meet are Allie Jones, fifth ranked in the girls 100 hurdles (14.62); Jason Peterson, 10th in the boys 800 (1:56.57) and Beau Allen, 12th in the boys high jump (6-4).

Spencer Kemmerer, the Division 2 champion from Dos Pueblos, is the No. 4 qualifier in the boys high jump at 6-6.25. The top qualifier is Sean Lee of Trabuco Hills at 6-10.

Haleigh Batty of Cabrillo is the third qualifier in the girls long jump at 18-07.50. Agoura’s Tara Davis is the leader at 22-03.75.