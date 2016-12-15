Seven County Teams Playing in Jim Bashore Holiday Classic

Carpinteria High's Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic has a local flavor as seven of the 12 teams competing are from Santa Barbara County.
The annual boys basketball tournament features three four-team pools and games running all day. The action tips off Friday at 12:30 p.m. The games on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday begin at 10:30 a.m.
Defending champion Santa Barbara leads Pool A. The Dons open against Cabrillo at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, face Bishop Diego at 4:30 on Saturday and Atascadero on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Bishop opens against Atascadero at 5 p.m. and plays Cabrillo on Monday at 3 p.m.
Pool B consists of Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, Nordhoff and Channel Islands. The Pool C foursome includes Carpinteria, Foothill Tech, Hueneme and Laguna Blanca.
The games on the last day of the tournament will be for placement. The winners of Pool A and B will play for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. The Pool C winner plays the Pool A runner-up for third place.
Here is the schedule of games at Carpinteria High:
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
12:30pm – Santa Ynez vs Channel Islands
2:00pm --- Santa Maria vs Nordhoff
3:30pm --- Laguna Blanca vs Foothill Tech
5:00pm --- Atascadero vs Bishop Diego
6:30pm --- Santa Barbara vs Cabrillo
8:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Hueneme
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
10:30am – Foothill Tech vs Hueneme
12:00pm – Nordhoff vs Channel Islands
1:30pm --- Cabrillo vs Atascadero
3:00pm --- Santa Ynez vs Santa Maria
4:30pm --- Bishop Diego vs Santa Barbara
6:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Laguna Blanca
MONDAY, DEC. 19
10:30am --- Hueneme vs Laguna Blanca
12:00pm --- Channel Islands vs Santa Maria
1:30pm --- Nordhoff vs Santa Ynez
3:00pm --- Bishop Diego vs Cabrillo
4:30pm --- Santa Barbara vs Atascadero
6:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Foothill Tech
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
10:30am --- B4 vs. C4
1:30pm --- A3 vs. B3
3pm --- B2 vs. C2
4:30pm --- C1 vs. A2
6pm --- A1 vs. B1