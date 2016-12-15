Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Seven County Teams Playing in Jim Bashore Holiday Classic

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 15, 2016 | 10:24 a.m.

Carpinteria High's Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic has a local flavor as seven of the 12 teams competing are from Santa Barbara County.

The annual boys basketball tournament features three four-team pools and games running all day. The action tips off Friday at 12:30 p.m. The games on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday begin at 10:30 a.m.

Defending champion Santa Barbara leads Pool A. The Dons open against Cabrillo at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, face Bishop Diego at 4:30 on Saturday and Atascadero on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Bishop opens against Atascadero at 5 p.m. and plays Cabrillo on Monday at 3 p.m.

Pool B consists of Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, Nordhoff and Channel Islands. The Pool C foursome includes Carpinteria, Foothill Tech, Hueneme and Laguna Blanca.

The games on the last day of the tournament will be for placement. The winners of Pool A and B will play for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. The Pool C winner plays the Pool A runner-up for third place.

Here is the schedule of games at Carpinteria High:

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

12:30pm – Santa Ynez vs Channel Islands                  

2:00pm --- Santa Maria vs Nordhoff                           

3:30pm --- Laguna Blanca vs Foothill Tech               

5:00pm --- Atascadero vs Bishop Diego                      

6:30pm --- Santa Barbara vs Cabrillo                        

8:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Hueneme                               

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

10:30am – Foothill Tech vs Hueneme

12:00pm – Nordhoff vs Channel Islands

1:30pm --- Cabrillo vs Atascadero

3:00pm --- Santa Ynez vs Santa Maria

4:30pm --- Bishop Diego vs Santa Barbara

6:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Laguna Blanca

MONDAY, DEC. 19 

10:30am --- Hueneme vs Laguna Blanca

12:00pm --- Channel Islands vs Santa Maria

1:30pm --- Nordhoff vs Santa Ynez

3:00pm --- Bishop Diego vs Cabrillo

4:30pm --- Santa Barbara vs Atascadero

6:00pm --- Carpinteria vs Foothill Tech

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

10:30am --- B4 vs. C4

1:30pm --- A3 vs. B3

3pm --- B2 vs. C2

4:30pm --- C1 vs. A2

6pm --- A1 vs. B1

