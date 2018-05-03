Seven Educators Honored for Their Positive Influence

Teachers from seven Central Coast schools were awarded Lighting the Way Educator Award plaques for touching, influencing and motivating the lives of their students for good. The honored educators are:

Morgan Conrad, Arroyo Grande High School; Mark Houchin, Nipomo High School; Rebecca Wingerden, Ernest Righetti High School; Ken Noe, St. Joseph High School; Dylan Benton, Orcutt Academy; Megan Read, Pioneer Valley High School; and Caitlyn Cocuzzo, Central Coast New Tech High.

Students were asked to nominate their favorite teachers. Then a committee made up of independent students and leaders selected the teachers to be honored. The award ceremony was held April 25.

“Offering recognition to all dedicated teachers in our area is what the Lighting the Way Educator program is all about," said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We believe in promoting the education of all people as a means to a richer, more sustainable life,” he said.

— Jeff Lind for Lighting the Way.