Seven Local Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

Seven local high school student athletes signed to compete and study at the next level Wednesday during ceremonies at three schools on National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

The day started at Bishop Diego, where All-CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Football Offensive Player of the Year and All-State selection John Harris signed with Columbia of the Ivy League.

Harris said Columbia's location in New York City, its academic excellence and a much-improved football program attracted him to the school.

"It wasn't too hard of a choice to make," he said.

Harris said he plans to major in biomedical engineering and hopes to one day go to medical school. His father, Courtney, is a doctor in Carpinteria.

At Santa Barbara High, football player Natani Drati made Fordham University in New York his choice, while soccer goalkeeper Ben Roach decided UCSB was the best place to play and study.

Drati said the academics at Fordham and the opportunity to be in New York convinced him it was the right fit. He said he was recruited to play safety for the Rams.

Roach has grown up watching UCSB soccer and being at Harder Stadium when it was rocking with 13,000 fans.

"Just growing up and seeing all the great players come out of there, it's what I want to do," he said.

Dos Pueblos had four student athletes sign on Wednesday. All-State and All-CIF Division 10 lineman Erick Nisich inked his letter of intent with Cal; Oscar Ferreira is joining the soccer team at UCSB; Olivia Kistler is taking her water polo game to the University of Hawaii and Adria Jamieson is headed to Cal State San Marcos to continue her soccer career.

Ferreira plays forward for his club team and is a forward-midfielder for DP.

"At first I couldn't believe it... UCSB wants me?" he said about getting the offer from the Gauchos. "It felt great."

DP student athletes Adria Jamieson (CSU San Marcos soccer), Erick Nisich (Cal football), Oscar Ferreira (UCSB soccer) and Olivia Kistler (Hawaii water polo) sign letters of intent. pic.twitter.com/xqCBwcRQUa — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 7, 2018

Natani Drati is headed to Fordham for football and Ben Roach is UCSB bound for soccer. They are introduced by Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio during signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/GGjXB89kxS — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) February 7, 2018