Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:23 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Seven Local Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

John Harris is congratulated by a classmate after signing his letter of intent with Columbia in a ceremony in the Brick House gym. Click to view larger
John Harris is congratulated by a classmate after signing his letter of intent with Columbia in a ceremony in the Brick House gym. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 2:57 p.m.

Seven local high school student athletes signed to compete and study at the next level Wednesday during ceremonies at three schools on National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

Fordham-bound Natani Drati, left, and UCSB signee Ben Roach are joined by their Santa Barbara High coaches JT Stone and Todd Heil. Click to view larger
Fordham-bound Natani Drati, left, and UCSB signee Ben Roach are joined by their Santa Barbara High coaches JT Stone and Todd Heil. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

The day started at Bishop Diego, where All-CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Football Offensive Player of the Year and All-State selection John Harris signed with Columbia of the Ivy League.

Harris said Columbia's location in New York City, its academic excellence and a much-improved football program attracted him to the school.

"It wasn't too hard of a choice to make," he said.

Harris said he plans to major in biomedical engineering and hopes to one day go to medical school. His father, Courtney, is a doctor in Carpinteria.

At Santa Barbara High, football player Natani Drati made Fordham University in New York his choice, while soccer goalkeeper Ben Roach decided UCSB was the best place to play and study.

Drati said the academics at Fordham and the opportunity to be in New York convinced him it was the right fit. He said he was recruited to play safety for the Rams.

Roach has grown up watching UCSB soccer and being at Harder Stadium when it was rocking with 13,000 fans.

"Just growing up and seeing all the great players come out of there, it's what I want to do," he said.

Dos Pueblos had four student athletes sign on Wednesday. All-State and All-CIF Division 10 lineman Erick Nisich inked his letter of intent with Cal; Oscar Ferreira is joining the soccer team at UCSB; Olivia Kistler is taking her water polo game to the University of Hawaii and Adria Jamieson is headed to Cal State San Marcos to continue her soccer career.

Ferreira plays forward for his club team and is a forward-midfielder for DP.

"At first I couldn't believe it... UCSB wants me?" he said about getting the offer from the Gauchos. "It felt great."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The four Dos Pueblos student athletes to sign on Wednesday were, from left: Erick Nisich (Cal football), Adria Jamieson (Cal State San Marcos soccer), Olivia Kistler (Hawaii water polo) and Oscar Ferreira (UCSB soccer). Click to view larger
The four Dos Pueblos student athletes to sign on Wednesday were, from left: Erick Nisich (Cal football), Adria Jamieson (Cal State San Marcos soccer), Olivia Kistler (Hawaii water polo) and Oscar Ferreira (UCSB soccer). (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 