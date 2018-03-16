Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Seven New Buses Ready to Roll in Lompoc

State Transportation Development Act paid $671,581 bill for vehicles

New buses can seat 16 people.
New buses can seat 16 people. (City of Lompoc)
By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | March 16, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Lompoc is serving the community with seven new City of Lompoc Transportation (COLT) buses. The new buses are starting on the routes this week. COLT offers a convenient, affordable way to travel around Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The seven new Chevrolet buses, which each have a seating capacity of 16, feature a colorful graphic design by Frank Sarnicola of New York that pays tribute to members of the military.

“We have an obligation to support the men and women who are protecting our country, and this bus design is a small token of the city of Lompoc’s appreciation for everything our military members do for our community and country,” said Dirk Ishiwata, facilities, fleet and park maintenance manager.

The new buses replace seven others that have surpassed their useful life expectancy. Total cost for the new buses is $671,581, which is funded by the state Transportation Development Act.

The outdated buses from 2008 will be sent to auction, with funds raised from the sales going back to the city of Lompoc’s general and transit funds.

Richard Fernbaugh, Lompoc aviation/transportation administrator, said the new buses will provide the Lompoc Valley with a more reliable, comfortable way to travel.

“The city of Lompoc’s COLT buses had become dated, and often had to be out of commission for repairs,” he said.

“These new buses are reliable, comfortable and attractive, and will enable us to provide excellent transportation service throughout the Lompoc Valley,” he said.

COLT provides service from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, as well as special night service to Hancock College’s Lompoc campus. COLT does not operate on Sundays or on legal holidays.

Americans With Disabilities Act curb-to-curb service is available for individuals with disabilities.

Fare Saver monthly bus passes are available for purchase. For more information on COLT and the bus routes, visit: www.cityoflompoc.com/transit/colt.htm#info.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

