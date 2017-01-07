Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Seven Premier Water Polo Club Players Named to ODP Teams

The Premier Water Polo Club members named to the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program are, from left, Zander Meyer, Jordan Hayes, Adam Coffin, Nicolas McDonald, Sammy Arshadi, Henry Allen, Hunter Brownell.
The Premier Water Polo Club members named to the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program are, from left, Zander Meyer, Jordan Hayes, Adam Coffin, Nicolas McDonald, Sammy Arshadi, Henry Allen, Hunter Brownell.   (Courtesty photo)
By Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo | January 7, 2017 | 9:13 a.m.

Seven boys from the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club have been selected to the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program.

The ODP serves as a forum to identify and develop athletes to represent USA Water Polo throughout domestic and international competition. The Premier players have been named to Coastal California Zone Teams. Teams from 13 zones across the country will compete on Feb. 24-26,  at the National Championships in Northern California.

The Premier players chosen to represent the Coastal California Cadet Team include Adam Coffin, Sammy Arshadi, Henry Allen, Jordan Hayes and Hunter Brownell. Zander Meyer and Nicolas McDonald were selected to represent the Coastal California Development Team.

Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo is led by executive director Ryan McMillan and technical director Wolf Wigo, who are also the men's UCSB water polo coaches.

For any more information, please text, email or call Ryan McMillan at (805) 698-6523 or [email protected]
 

