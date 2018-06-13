Seven Prep Basketball Players Earn Second-Team Southern Section Division Honors

Basketball

Five boys and two girls from Santa Barbara County schools were named All-Southern Section second team in their respective CIF divisions by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.

Senior Diego Riker of undefeated Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos was honored in Division 2. He shot 48 percent on three-pointers, 81 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 13.2 points per game.

Bishop Diego senior guard Mitchell Cota, Santa Maria’s Blake Truhitte and Blake Hadley of Santa Ynez were named to the Division 4A second team. Cota averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds for the 16-9 Cardinals. Truhitte, a junior, averaged 15.3 points and Hadley was an outstanding defensive player.

Mason Mackall, a 6-foot-6 senior at Cate, was selected to the second team in Division 6.

Dos Pueblos senior Camila Casanueva and Santa Barbara High junior Casandra Gordon were recognized. Gordon made the Division 1AA second team after averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 14-13 Dons.

Casanueva led Dos Pueblos to a 20-7 season and was the team leader in scoring (16.0 points), assists (6.0) and steals (3.9). She also averaged 4.5 rebounds. She plans to continue her playing career at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

