Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Seven Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters Collaborate to Host Dogs Playing for Life

By Emily Grossheider for the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society | December 29, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

Dogs Playing for Life has revolutionized animal shelter life by socializing dogs through play.

It’s not all fun and games when it comes to sheltering animals. Volunteers spend thousands of hours in Santa Barbara County animal shelters each year to attempt to alleviate the stress felt by dogs that spend their days behind kennel doors.

All too often, those dedicated helpers fall short due to limited time and too many dogs to attend to.

“A shelter is an unnatural environment for even the most well-adjusted dogs,” Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society Executive Director Emily Grossheider said. “For the first time in the history of animal sheltering, we’re trying to understand the animal’s emotional and physical needs better.”

One way seven shelters in Santa Barbara are trying to serve their dogs better is through a nationally recognized enrichment program, known as Dogs Playing for Life, which teaches staff and volunteers to strategically create dog playgroups.

Dogs Playing for Life has visited over 150 shelters in the United States, including the Santa Barbara Humane Society and Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Santa Maria, to introduce this program, which has increased the quality of life for shelter dogs and their caretakers.

When dogs are matched properly and get out to play together, they release tremendous amounts of stress through exercise, socialization and species-to-species learning.

In the past, it could take staff and volunteers 8 straight hours to take 50 dogs on walks, but the same benefits can be fulfilled by playgroups in just a single hour.

Shelter staff and volunteers also learn how to evaluate dogs better, match them with potential adopters and enjoy watching the dogs have fun.

In March 2016, Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Santa Barbara and Lompoc, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG), the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, Shadow’s Fund and Old Yeller Ranch Rescue hope to host the Dogs Playing for Life team for over two weeks to improve enrichment in Santa Barbara shelters-and save more lives.

Each shelter will attend a seminar and then host the team at their location to work with individual dogs, staff and volunteers.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Grossheider said, “shelters across the country have implemented the Dogs Playing for Life program with resounding success, and we can’t wait to work together to make it happen in Santa Barbara!”

In order to host the training, the seven shelters need to raise about $37,000 to cover expenses. About half of that money has already been raised through foundation grants and individual shelter donors, but the shelters hope to raise the rest with community support.

“Our shelters are working together to give the animals in our community the best shot at a brighter future,” Grossheider said, “we know the community wants to support this effort.”

Community members can donate online at www.dogsplayingforlife.com/donate by designating “Santa Barbara County” in the memo or by mailing a check made out to “Dogs Playing for Life” at the attention of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 335, Buellton, CA 93427.

Any questions can be directed to Grossheider at 805.688.8224 or [email protected].

Dogs Playing for Life is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations may be tax deductible.

— Emily Grossheider is the executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 