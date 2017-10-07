Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Seven Sheriff’s Deputy Trainees Graduate

Santa Barbara County Recruits complete work at Ventura Criminal Justice Training Center

Benjamin Sanabria III, left, Luis Murillo, Isaac Munoz, Undersheriff Bernard Melekian, Anthony Muneton, Bailey James, John Gruttadaurio and Christopher Brady.
Benjamin Sanabria III, left, Luis Murillo, Isaac Munoz, Undersheriff Bernard Melekian, Anthony Muneton, Bailey James, John Gruttadaurio and Christopher Brady.   (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | October 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced that seven Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff Trainees have graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the graduates include Christopher Brady, John Gruttadaurio, Bailey James, Anthony Muneton, Isaac Munoz, Luis Murillo and Benjamin Sanabria III.

After 24 weeks of instruction, the grads received their certificates of completion Oct. 5 during a ceremony at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center. The graduates are among 46 total recruits in the academy and come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experience.

The group was sworn in by Undersheriff Bernard Melekian in a ceremony Oct. 4, at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau. Melekian reminded the group of the responsibility that comes with wearing a badge.

“You have selected a life path that will allow you to make a difference in the lives of everyone with whom you come into contact with and you should never forget the importance of this role,” he said.

The graduates completed the California Peace Officers Standards and Training basic course, which included more than 830 hours of instruction.

The instruction included leadership, professionalism and ethics, crimes against persons and property, laws of arrest, emergency vehicles operations, report writing, arrest and control techniques, lifetime fitness and firearms training.

The Law Enforcement Academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to continue their training within the Field Training Program.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for deputy sheriff trainees. This is an opportunity for individuals who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety. To apply, go to our website at www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 