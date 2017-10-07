Seven Sheriff’s Deputy Trainees Graduate

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced that seven Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff Trainees have graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the graduates include Christopher Brady, John Gruttadaurio, Bailey James, Anthony Muneton, Isaac Munoz, Luis Murillo and Benjamin Sanabria III.

After 24 weeks of instruction, the grads received their certificates of completion Oct. 5 during a ceremony at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center. The graduates are among 46 total recruits in the academy and come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experience.

The group was sworn in by Undersheriff Bernard Melekian in a ceremony Oct. 4, at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau. Melekian reminded the group of the responsibility that comes with wearing a badge.

“You have selected a life path that will allow you to make a difference in the lives of everyone with whom you come into contact with and you should never forget the importance of this role,” he said.

The graduates completed the California Peace Officers Standards and Training basic course, which included more than 830 hours of instruction.

The instruction included leadership, professionalism and ethics, crimes against persons and property, laws of arrest, emergency vehicles operations, report writing, arrest and control techniques, lifetime fitness and firearms training.

The Law Enforcement Academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to continue their training within the Field Training Program.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for deputy sheriff trainees. This is an opportunity for individuals who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety. To apply, go to our website at www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.