7-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 at Los Alamos Injures 4

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision that also damaged many of the vehicles

A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Los Alamos on Saturday morning sent four people to the hospital with minor injuries, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

At 6 a.m., responders from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the crash scene on southbound Highway 101 at the Los Alamos southbound off-ramp.

Seven vehicles, including one towing a trailer, were involved in the crash, reportedly after a high-speed driver had been swerving in and out of traffic. Zaniboni said.

Many of the vehicles received major damage, and crews closed one lane of the highway while wreckage was removed from the roadway.

Two AMR ambulances took four patients to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of minor injures, Zaniboni said.

The CHP will investigate the cause of the collision.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.