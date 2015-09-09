Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:22 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Seven Young Men Revitalize Order of DeMolay in Santa Barbara

By The Order of DeMolay | September 9, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

DeMolay has returned to the Santa Barbara area with the official reactivation of the Santa Barbara Chapter Sept. 1, 2015.

Seven young men of the Santa Barbara Chapter of DeMolay received their initiatory and DeMolay degrees in the Grand Master of Masons in California Russ Charvonia Class of 2015, guided by chapter dad Lawrence E. Cook, at the Annual Conclave of the Southern California Jurisdiction Sept. 5 in Riverside, Calif.

These youth will be the core of the startup group along with five certified advisors, with many more boys and advisors working to receive their respective admission certifications.

The Santa Barbara Chapter meets the first and third Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Masonic Center at 16 East Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Order of DeMolay, founded in 1919 in Kansas City, Mo., is a 501(c)(3) organization for young men ages 12 to 21, dedicated to teaching young men to be better persons and leaders. 

Under adult advisors; leadership skills, civic awareness, responsibility and character development are learned through a variety of self-directed, real world applications and activities.

For more information, call the local Santa Barbara Masonic Center at 805.965.6100 or see ​DeMolay International at http://demolay.org/.

— The Order of DeMolay is pleased to return to the Santa Barbara area.

 
