Seventh-Grade Girls to Embark on ‘Tech Trek’ Science Camp at UCSB

Advice

The girls pictured here soon will be headed to UCSB to attend Tech Trek, a summer science camp for seventh-grade girls, where they will engage in hands-on activities in science, math and related fields.

The girls were chosen through a selection process that includes a teacher recommendation, followed by an application, an essay and an interview by AAUW members.

Tech Trek was started in 1998 by the American Association of University Women in California.

There are now 10 week-long camp sessions held on eight California college campuses, with more sites being added throughout the United States.

The Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley branch awarded scholarships to 28 girls from five local public junior high schools to camp sessions at UCSB: Carpinteria Middle School, Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara Junior High.

Tech Trek is supported by the American Association of University Women — Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley, which raises funds from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations from within the community.

Major business donors include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Citrix, Karl Storz Imaging, Nusil Technology, ATK Space System, L-3 Communications Corp and the Lopker Family Foundation.

— Janice Cooper represents the American Association of University Women — Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley.