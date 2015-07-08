Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Seventh-Grade Girls to Embark on ‘Tech Trek’ Science Camp at UCSB

Blackwell Campers, front row from left, Maia Mislang, Louise Kriz, Macey Lawler, Karina Guron and Svenja Leonard; back row from left, Stephanie Caballero, Emma Harting, Emily Cornejo, Fhernanda Del Toro, Isabelle, Andrews, Jacky Gonzalez and Kelsey Raunsbak.
By Janice Cooper for the American Association of University Women | July 8, 2015 | 9:48 a.m.

The girls pictured here soon will be headed to UCSB to attend Tech Trek, a summer science camp for seventh-grade girls, where they will engage in hands-on activities in science, math and related fields.

The girls were chosen through a selection process that includes a teacher recommendation, followed by an application, an essay and an interview by AAUW members.

Tech Trek was started in 1998 by the American Association of University Women in California.

There are now 10 week-long camp sessions held on eight California college campuses, with more sites being added throughout the United States.

Hypathia
Hypathia Campers, front row from left, Coraline Crannell, Alexis Persoon, Kora Dumpert, Clarissa Macias and Maleeha Mustafa; back row from left, Emily Calkins, Michelle Alpizar, Isabella Macioce, Ashley Day, Eleanor Simon and Julie Taylor. (Gerry Ching photo)

The Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley branch awarded scholarships to 28 girls from five local public junior high schools to camp sessions at UCSB: Carpinteria Middle School, Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara Junior High.

Tech Trek is supported by the American Association of University Women — Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley, which raises funds from individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations from within the community.

Major business donors include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Citrix, Karl Storz Imaging, Nusil Technology, ATK Space System, L-3 Communications Corp and the Lopker Family Foundation.

— Janice Cooper represents the American Association of University Women — Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley.

