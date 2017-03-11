Seventh Inning Cabrillo Rally Downs Carpinteria

Baseball

The Carpinteria boys baseball team dropped a home non-league match against Cabrillo on Saturday 5-3.

The Warriors (3-2) led 3-1 entering the seventh inning after Chase Mayer pitched five innings of one-run ball and David Martinez notched two RBI with two singles.

In the top of the seventh, however, the Conquistadores (3-5) saw four runs cross the plate to take a 5-3 lead, which held the rest of the way.

"We learned some things about our team today," said Carpinteria head coach Patrick Cooney. "The group can compete against good clubs like Cabrillo. Individual players can set new goals going into our last week of non-league play. The good news is that the nucleus is solid and positively charged. We need to continue to fit the pieces together over the next couple of games so that we can meet our potential."

Carpinteria will face rival Bishop Diego in a non-league home and away series beginning on Wednesday at the Warriors' Calderwood Field.

