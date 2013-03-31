Four Hospitalized, Including 5-Year-Old, after Head-On Crash on Highway 166

Four people were injured Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near Rock Front Ranch, about 10 miles east of Santa Maria, said Capt. Vince Agapito, a department spokesman.

One patient — a 5-year-old child — suffered major injuries, and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Agapito said.

The other three, who had minor to moderate injuries, were taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, he said.

