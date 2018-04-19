Rain Falls in Santa Barbara County, But It’s Unlikely to Bring Drought Relief

Santa Barbara County residents received a treat Wednesday night as a light rain fell on the region, which forecasters say was the first of several low pressure systems that will bring a small amount of precipitation to the drought-struck area through the middle of next week.

Wednesday's rain was a welcome sight, but the total amount most likely will be negligible considering the region's drought.

The highest amount of rainfall during Wednesday's showers fell on San Marcos Pass, which recorded .42 inches of rainfall, according to Stuart Seto, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The cities of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Goleta recorded about .01 inches, as did Montecito.

The South Coast was pounded by winds earlier Wednesday before the rains began, and Seto said more scattered precipitation is expected to move through the county, from Santa Maria to Carpinteria, until about midnight.

Several more low pressure systems are expected throughout the county into next week.

Lompoc and communities northward are likely to see showers on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Another low pressure system that could bring rain is expected to come through the South Coast area from Monday night into Wednesday.

"The amounts won't be that big," Seto said, "but it's nice to have a little bit to remind us what rain is like."

